Back Porch Draft House hosts ‘Back to School Bash’
By Andrew Brasier | August 28, 2019 at 11:14 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 11:14 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Back Porch Draft House hosted a Back to School Bash on Wednedsay at their west side location.

There were many carnival games and raffles, all to raise money for school supplies for local area kids.

Out of all the games, the dunk tank was the most popular. For only $1 you could get a chance to dunk on of our local community members.

7New's own Monte Brown and Caitlin Williams spent their time in the tank, as well Councilman Jay Burk, Police Chief Smith and many others.

Organizers say Wednesday's event was a fun way to raise money for kids in the community that might not otherwise have school supplies.

“We were just trying to raise money for the Lawton public school system. I know this year a lot of children went to school homeless, so we wanted to raise money for uniforms and backpacks,” says event organizer Amanda Kersey.

If you were unable to attend but still want to help, you can stop by the west side Back Porch location and drop off a financial donation, or a donation of supplies.

