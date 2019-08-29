Busy holiday weekend ahead at local lakes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Labor Day weekend is nearly upon us and that means many are counting down the hours until they can make it out to the lake for a long weekend to cap off the summer.
Some are starting to gear up for the long weekend, but others have spent weeks getting ready.
"Camping spots are already sold out completely, I’ve already had people come in today and ask for camping spots and I have to tell them people have been coming out for two or three weeks now just setting up and getting ready for it,” said Paul Newman with School House Slough.
Lieutenant Brad Davis with the Lawton Police Department said they expect to see an uptick in the number of people at both Lake Ellsworth and Lake Lawtonka this weekend.
"Typically it is kind of busy and packed out here, so we’ve got some extra manpower coming in to kind of accommodate for that. We’re hoping everything just stays like it normally is and stays safe and people have a great time,” Davis said.
Davis said there could be lots of boats on the water, so if you’re planning on joining them, make sure you are always paying attention. If you are driving one of those boats, law enforcement advises against driving under the influence.
"Drinking and boating is just like drinking and driving in a vehicle. You cannot operate a boat while intoxicated or as far as drinking a beverage while operating a boat. Pretty much the same laws as in a vehicle,” Davis said.
Davis said they will have officers at both Lawton lakes, both on the water and on land. They’re also going to be closely monitoring the use of life jackets. So if you’re heading out this weekend, make sure you have a life jacket for every person on the boat.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.