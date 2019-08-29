Comanche County 911 system knocked offline

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County 911 dispatch center is reporting issues with their phones on Thursday afternoon.
The problems were first reported a around 3:30 p.m.
Dispatchers are telling officers via radio that they are using cell phones to contact the phone company to get the problem fixed. Officials are saying AT&T has told them they were doing a test and for an unknown reason the phone systems were knocked out of service.
For now, when residents call 911 the calls are being re-routed to Altus dispatchers. Non-emergency calls should be made to the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3270.
There is no estimated time for the problem to be resolved.
We will keep you updated as more information become available.
