Elgin residents mow alleys after receiving compliance letters

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We have an update on a story we brought you a couple weeks ago about Elgin residents getting letters in the mail telling them to mow their alleys.
This morning we know 14 residents out of the 120 letters sent out received a second letter.
The letters sent were for a variety of things, all to make sure the residences were up to city code.
The Mayor said the community has been compliant, and he believes there was a misunderstanding about people not knowing about mowing their easement.
“Well it’s great. It just shows we have great citizens here that are taking care of their property and making sure that Elgin is the best community in Southwest Oklahoma to live in," said Mayor Larry Thoma.
He said not mowing alleys is a safety and fire hazard, and he does not see this being an issue down the road.
