First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances heading into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Happy Thursday.... the weekend is almost in sight! For the rest of today, we’ll stay mostly dry with plenty of sunshine! As we into the evening hours, clouds begin to build into the area with winds will be gusting out of the south at 10-20mph. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.
For Friday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine during the morning and into the early parts of the afternoon. Highs will be near 97° with winds gusting out of the south at 10-20mph. By evening, clouds thicken up and our chance for rain increases heading into the evening hours. Overnight lows in the mid 70s.
For the weekend, we’re trending off and on rain showers with peaks of sun and clouds. Saturday, our rain threat is most likely during the morning. Depending on the timing of the rain pushing through Friday night into Saturday morning, with the extended cloud cover, it could impact our high temperature for Saturday. Right now, we’re ranging anywhere from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. For the remainder of Saturday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Showers linger into Sunday morning but we’re dry heading through Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
For the extended weekend, heading into Labor Day, we’ll see a trend of sunny skies come Monday. Highs will be in the lower 90s, so make sure to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. High pressure remains in control for the remainder of the week with highs ranging from the lower to upper 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
