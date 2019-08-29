First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances heading into the weekend

For the weekend, we’re trending off and on rain showers with peaks of sun and clouds. Saturday, our rain threat is most likely during the morning. Depending on the timing of the rain pushing through Friday night into Saturday morning, with the extended cloud cover, it could impact our high temperature for Saturday. Right now, we’re ranging anywhere from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. For the remainder of Saturday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Showers linger into Sunday morning but we’re dry heading through Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 90s.