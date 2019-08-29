LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
There have been a few showers develop this morning, but overall coverage will remain very low and most should expect to stay dry. It will be a nice Thursday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 90s.
Tomorrow will be another nice day with temperatures throughout Texoma in the mid 90s. We will start the day out with lots of sunshine, but then a few clouds will build in during the afternoon before rain chances return during the evening. Right now, Friday night looks dry for most with better rain and storm chances moving in Saturday morning. Saturday morning's rain will impact the temperatures we see for the start of the weekend. Right now we should see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday, low rain chances remain in the forecast along with more temperatures in the lower 90s. Most should stay dry Sunday afternoon so make sure to get out and enjoy the nice weather for your Labor Day weekend.
Labor Day will start our next dry stretch as high pressure develops over the Four Corner states. This will bring lots of sunshine and dry weather for us throughout the extended forecast. Temperatures throughout next week will be in the mid 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
