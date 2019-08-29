Tomorrow will be another nice day with temperatures throughout Texoma in the mid 90s. We will start the day out with lots of sunshine, but then a few clouds will build in during the afternoon before rain chances return during the evening. Right now, Friday night looks dry for most with better rain and storm chances moving in Saturday morning. Saturday morning's rain will impact the temperatures we see for the start of the weekend. Right now we should see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly cloudy skies.