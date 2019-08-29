Great Plains Technology Center opens new prototyping lab

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Great Plains Technology Center celebrated the grand opening of a new lab Wednesday that they hope will help local businesses.
The Rapid Prototyping Lab was made possible by a donation from the Comanche Nation, and will allow local businesses to make prototypes of items before the business makes them available to the public.
That way, they can tweak items, something officials with the Great Plains Technology Center say will help.
“There are a lot of great ideas out in the world. A lot of the times people get hung up in how do I take my idea and make sure it’s going to work the way i want it to, that it’s what people need, and providing a space like this that’s affordable where they can do that, we believe that’s gonna help more businesses start, help more businesses grow and it’s gonna help our economy here," says Morgan Gould, Director of Business and Industry Services for the Great Plains Technology Center.
He says they have a membership structure set up for people and businesses to use the lab and that membership will work on a monthly basis.
