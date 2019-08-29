Lawton Public Schools to get public input on superintendent search

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools is looking for a new superintendent, and are asking the public for everyone’s input.
The district is still in the search process for a replacement for Doctor Tom Deighan, who left to take a position as Duncan's superintendent.
Tom Thomas is currently serving as interim for LPS.
The Oklahoma State School Boards Association was approved to conduct the search.
The district committee now has an online survey at surveymonkey.com as well as public forums set up for the public to give input on the search.
Those forums will take place on October 24th.
Meanwhile, people can apply for the superintendent position at https://www.ossba.org/
