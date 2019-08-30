Arvest Foundations donates to Texoma Goodwills

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Arvest Foundation made a large donation to ensure Texoma’s Goodwills can continue to serve their areas.
Thursday Arvest announced a $10,000 donation to the Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas.
The funds will go towards Goodwill’s many services for people in need of aid or assistance, like its workforce development program, or the adult daycare program.
The funds will also help its career development center, which helps people write resumes and provides computer training and interview skills.
Money will also go towards Goodwill’s scholarship program, which has awarded over $60,000 in the pas six years alone.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.