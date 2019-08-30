Caddo County Sheriff’s Office warning citizens of rise in burglary reports

APACHE WYE, Okla. (TNN) - The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens, after they’ve received a spike in burglary reports in the south part of the county - near Apache, Stecker, and Apache Wye.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office took a burglary report in the Apache Wye area.
Suspects reportedly entered a home and took two safes, which contained identity documents, U-S and European currency, jewelry, and two revolvers.
The two safes were later found empty on the side of County Road 1360, and County Street 2560.
If you have any information about the crime, or suspicious activity in the area, you’re asked to call 405 247-5700.
