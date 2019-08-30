Check presented after Lawton project home tour

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The money raised from last weekend’s project home tour was donated to Food for Kids Thursday.
Through the tour, the Southwest Oklahoma Home Builders’ Association, or SOHBA, managed to raise $1,690.
And they matched that, resulting in a nearly $3,400 donation.
Allen Smith with the SOHBA said Thursday that the money is going toward a good cause: helping feed local kids.
“There’s teachers that come and work the project home each year during the two-day process, and you get to talking to those teachers, and there’s kids hungry from the first day of school to the last, and I think they figured out that it costs about 100-dollars a year to feed that kid for the school year, so that’s the kind of number you go off of," says Smith.
Smith was the builder of this year's project home.
People got to take a tour through the home at a cost of $5 a person.
