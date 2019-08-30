First Alert Forecast: Labor Day weekend forecast

The rain has moved off to our southeast and leaving us behind some cloudy skies. This is going to impact our high temperature today significantly!! More clouds, mean not as much day time heating, which results in our highs much cooler than we originally thought. We’re ranging from the upper 70s to the lower/mid 80s depending on your location. Skies will stay cloudy as we head through the rest of Friday with winds gusting out of the southeast at 10-20mph. We’re trending to stay mostly dry tonight with overnight lows will be near 68°.