First Alert Forecast: Labor Day weekend forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good afternoon Texoma! We had a line of thunderstorms that produced several inches of rain that is still bringing rain to the Dallas- Metro area.
The rain has moved off to our southeast and leaving us behind some cloudy skies. This is going to impact our high temperature today significantly!! More clouds, mean not as much day time heating, which results in our highs much cooler than we originally thought. We’re ranging from the upper 70s to the lower/mid 80s depending on your location. Skies will stay cloudy as we head through the rest of Friday with winds gusting out of the southeast at 10-20mph. We’re trending to stay mostly dry tonight with overnight lows will be near 68°.
For Saturday we’re stay mostly cloudy with highs will be near 89°. A stay shower later in the evening is possible. Overnight lows near 74°.
Showers linger heading into Sunday morning with a low chance at some hit or miss showers. Heading into Sunday, we’re trending drier. Skies will clear heading into Sunday afternoon/ evening bringing ample sunshine! Highs will be near 94°. Overnight lows will be near 70°.
High pressure starts to build into our area bringing Texoma dry and sunny conditions for the remainder of next week. Labor Day is looking to be a great day, so if you get outside and enjoy the nice, dry and seasonable weather. Highs for Monday will be near 95°. With the high pressure building over the Four Corners Region, highs will be pretty consistent from Tuesday on in the mid to upper 90s.
Have a great & safe Labor Day weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
