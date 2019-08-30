LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Isolated showers and storms are possible this morning for portions of northern and northeastern Texoma. Those should clear by late morning, and then we will catch a few dry hours before more isolated storms are possible this evening. A few of the storms later on this evening could be on the strong to severe side for a wind and hail threat. This afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Later tonight another round of showers and storms will move into Texoma, bringing better chances for our northern and northeastern counties. A few of those storms could linger through mid to late morning Saturday.
Saturday afternoon will be slightly cooler due to the increased cloud cover. Places that don't receive any rain tomorrow morning will see high temperatures in the mid 90s while others remain in the lower 90s. Another round of isolated storms are possible late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon sunshine returns and high temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 90s.
Next week high temperatures will stay pretty consistent with most places in the mid to upper 90 under sunny skies. The dry and hot weather next week is due to a large high pressure system that will develop over the Four Corner states.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.