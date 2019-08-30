Isolated showers and storms are possible this morning for portions of northern and northeastern Texoma. Those should clear by late morning, and then we will catch a few dry hours before more isolated storms are possible this evening. A few of the storms later on this evening could be on the strong to severe side for a wind and hail threat. This afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Later tonight another round of showers and storms will move into Texoma, bringing better chances for our northern and northeastern counties. A few of those storms could linger through mid to late morning Saturday.