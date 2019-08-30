Lawton couple named OU’s biggest fans gets ready for game day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton couple named OU’s biggest fans are getting ready for game day this weekend.
Ed and Teresa Trope were nominated by their son for the contest after he submitted a 1,000 word essay on the two.
They were brought to Norman where they got to go to some OU festivities, design a shirt, and take a professional photo shoot.
Sooner Nation recently voted for a white out for the season opener, and Ed said they will now be getting their shirts made in white for the game.
“Of course an OU win, that’s the one thing I’m looking to the most. No injuries on either side, make sure everyone comes out healthy, but being with family and friends that is the most important part and being able to bring some of them to the game," said Trope.
They will also be provided with their own tailgating tent with lunch, and Trope said this will be their first time tailgating at an OU game.
