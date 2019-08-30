Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts State of Industry Luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon Thursday focused on the state of industry in southwest Oklahoma.
Thursday, local business leaders got to hear from the managing partner of a company that has worked with other businesses to make decisions on where to move certain operations.
She talked about ways to grow businesses and the local economy as a whole, saying that Lawton is fortunate enough to have some big businesses to help drive the economy.
“Lawton’s very fortunate, because for the size of the community it is, most don’t have the economic drivers that you have, so it’s a great opportunity for Lawton to take that and make it better," says Vicki Horton, managing partner for Evergreen Location Strategies.
The chamber of commerce hosts monthly luncheons, with each one focusing on different topics.
To learn more about the luncheons and other chamber events, you can go to lawtonfortsillchamber.com.
