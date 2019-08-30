LPS tackles trauma training

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For students with Lawton Public Schools Friday may have been the start of a four day weekend; however, school was in session for faculty and staff who participated in trauma education.
“You don’t know what happened to that child last night," said Terri Kinder, SW Regional Family Support Partner for The Oklahoma Family Network. "You don’t know what happened to that child last week. You don’t know what circumstances are laying at home.”
Sadly, about one of every four children will experience a traumatic event.
“That effects not just their home environment but their learning environment and their behaviors,” said Christina Erman, the regional director for Youth Care of Oklahoma.
“Lawton has the highest youth suicide rate in the state of Oklahoma," said Kinder. "We have one of the highest populations of homeless children enrolled in school. We have children who’s parents are incarcerated. We have children that are faced with human trafficking.”
“We heard so much from our staff, especially in the last 12 to 18 months of just feeling like our kids were coming to us with a lot of struggles that we just weren’t prepared to handle and as an educator that’s hard," said Karen Cooksey, Elementary Education Director for Lawton Public Schools.
Lawton Public Schools partnered with the district’s advisory council and different community agencies to equip teachers and administrators with the tools they need to better handle trauma.
“Without proper training we could miss the mark and let kids and families fall through the cracks,” said Erman. “We want to make sure they get the best help as quickly as possible.”
“This is going to be so impactful for these teachers and there’s 25,000 students that this day is going to reach,” said Kinder.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.