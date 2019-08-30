MacArthur Softball honors longtime substitute teacher

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Longtime Lawton substitute teacher John Flewellen passed away this month --and Thursday, the MacArthur Softball team celebrated his life with a special ceremony.
At Thursday’s game, players, coaches, and fans all dressed in white, and called it “White Out Cancer.”
His wife Karon walked out on the field -- which the school painted his initials on -- and threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Mr. Flewellen spent much of his career at MacArthur high school, and he and his wife were both avid Lady Highlander fans.
His wife says knowing the school cared about him as much as he cared about those kids made tonight special for her whole family.
“The girls are all crying because they all miss him too. They all knew him and loved him. It’s been hard for our whole school. He was a big part of Mac, and he’s just missed everyday," said Karon Flewellen.
Flewellen said walking the halls without her husband this school year has been strange, but the love she receives daily from students and faculty has really helped her through this tough time.
