Public funeral planned for veteran with no family

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Dozens of people across southwest Oklahoma are asking on Facebook for people to attend the funeral of Korea and Vietnam Veteran, who has no family members.
First Sergeant Darrell Pope loved motorcycles, he loved church and he loved spending time his friends at the VFW.
He died earlier this month, and with no living family left, the people close to him were concerned he wouldn’t receive a proper goodbye.
Darrell Pope’s close friend, and “adopted daughter” Pam Kimbrook said he spent his life caring for others, and that wasn’t easy, after he lost his son, daughter, grand daughter and wife.
Kimbrook said she’s lucky they met in 2013, because it turns out they needed each other.
“He told me when we met I reminded him so much his daughter, and he reminded me so much of my dad, and we just clicked. We just became family, and that was it," said Pam Kimbrook.
Kimbrook said over the last six years, she and Pope became extremely close, and she is so proud to share his story.
“He was one of the greatest heroes you would ever wish to meet. He served in Korea, he served in Vietnam, he earned a silver star, bronze star and a purple heart,” said Kimbrook.
One of his friends at the Vietnam Veterans Association said the Silver Star isn’t something they just hand out to anybody, and was something Pope was extremely proud of.
“That’s a medal you only get for bravery, and for protection of the members within your unit, and he well deserved that,” said Stonie Wheatstone, the membership chairman for VVA Chapter 751.
With all those accolades, a few organizations around Lawton are pushing to make sure his memory is not forgotten.
“When we have a battle buddy fall, and he doesn’t have any family, we are his family. We are one big family no matter what uniform you wear,” said Raymone Russell, with the Silent War Foundation.
“Never again will one generation forget another, and that’s our motto. That’s what we live by,” said Wheatstone.
Kimbrook said the attention Pope has received on facebook wasn’t his style, but she knows it would mean the world to him.
Kimbrook said, “It would probably embarrass him because he was a private person, but it would make him feel so honored, that people cared enough about him, and everybody loved Pope.”
Soon, Pope will be remembered forever with a plaque at the VVA. But before that, Pope will get to leave the world just how he wanted, being pulled behind a Harley instead of in a hearse.
His funeral is scheduled for next Tuesday at 1 PM.
It will take place at Whinery Huddleston in Lawton, followed by a graveside service at the Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin and a reception at VFW Post 5263.
