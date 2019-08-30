UPDATE: Man arrested for deadly 2018 Lawton hit and run

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The man charged in a deadly hit and run has been arrested.
We told you Tuesday about the warrant issued for 74-year-old Blas Medrano-Ceniceros.
He’s accused of hitting and killing Dewayne Lewis in a 2018 crash on southwest 9th and Lee. Investigators say he was driving under the influence of several drugs, like morphine, opiates and hydrocodone.
He’s being held on a $100,000 bond, with a court appearance scheduled for September,
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.