Work to replace Lawton City Hall roof expected to start next month

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Work to replace the roof of Lawton's City Hall is scheduled to start next month. For years now, there have been problems with it leaking.
When people go to City Hall on a rainy day, they're greeted with a wet floor sign. Jack Hanna, with the City of Lawton, said it can be challenging to keep up with it on a wet day.
"Rain is a blessing," Hanna said. "But it's also a curse too sometimes for us just because we have some many issues we have to track down, kinda chase down and maintain."
That's why the city is spending a little over $350,000 to replace the roof. Hanna said it is more than 20 years old and they've already made repairs and patched it multiple times. City Hall, which used to be Central High, is more than 100 years old. The city renovated the building and moved in 10 years ago.
"We're fortunate that the majority, that the worse leaks occur in some of the unfinished areas of the building...not areas that have already been finished. We do have some more minor leaks in the finished areas," Hadley said.
Hanna said he's excited to get the roof replaced.
“It’s going to really, really help out our building to maintain it, keep it in a good sounding structure and take pride in what we have,” Hanna said. “That’s what we want.”
