Cadets graduation from Lawton Public School Police Department academy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton public schools police now have enough officers to cover every school in the district.
LPSPD held their graduation ceremony Friday for the basic reserve law enforcement academy. This was the department’s first ever academy.
David Hornbeck, chief of Lawton Public Schools Police, says this brings them closer to keeping all of the students safe.
"I"m happier in knowing that we’re going to be able to provide the security that our school and our districts need, and we’re going to be able to place good qualified officers in those elementary schools to keep them protected," says Hornbeck.
In total, seven people graduated from the Lawton Public Schools Police Academy, while one graduate will work for Medicine Park police and another for Tipton police.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.