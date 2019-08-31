Driver walks away from Altus rollover uninjured

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A man was miraculously able to walk away from a serious rollover Saturday morning on Highway 62 in Altus.
It happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. just east of Ducks Corner.
According to a trooper at the scene, a man was driving the tan Suburban too fast when he lost control. The SUV rolled over and slid across the median into oncoming traffic before ending up in the ditch.
Officials say, luckily the driver had no major injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. However, the vehicle was totaled.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.