First Alert Forecast: Weekend trending drier, low chance of storms (8/31 AM)

As the sun begins to rise, we’ll see temperatures gradually increase from the upper 60s into the mid 70s by 8AM, low 80s by 10AM, and the mid 80s by noon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy today with winds gusting out of the south at 5-15mph all morning. For Saturday afternoon, winds will shift slightly out of the southeast at 10-20mph. We’re trending mostly dry for the morning but that changes come the afternoon. Highs for today are nearing 90°. While rain chances are low today, the best shot at seeing a passing storm is after 2pm and lasting overnight into Sunday. Rain will not be widespread like we saw yesterday, just a hit or miss shower.