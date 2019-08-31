First Alert Forecast: Weekend trending drier, low chance of storms (8/31 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma & happy last day of August!! On a quick note, the rain we saw push through yesterday (Friday) morning, actually set a record in Lawton! For a total of 1.46 inches of rain received.
As the sun begins to rise, we’ll see temperatures gradually increase from the upper 60s into the mid 70s by 8AM, low 80s by 10AM, and the mid 80s by noon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy today with winds gusting out of the south at 5-15mph all morning. For Saturday afternoon, winds will shift slightly out of the southeast at 10-20mph. We’re trending mostly dry for the morning but that changes come the afternoon. Highs for today are nearing 90°. While rain chances are low today, the best shot at seeing a passing storm is after 2pm and lasting overnight into Sunday. Rain will not be widespread like we saw yesterday, just a hit or miss shower.
Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 60s. Rain activity lasts through the morning on Sunday, with any and all showers wrapping up by 12pm. We’ll start Sunday mostly cloudy but as the showers move on out, skies will clear, bringing us mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Highs are nearing 94°. Winds gusting out of the south at 10-15mph.
Ample sunshine heading into Labor Day! Sunny skies with highs nearing 96°. Winds gusting out of the south at 5-15mph. Enjoy the nice weather for the holiday weekend.
Enjoy the weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.