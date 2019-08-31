Geronimo woman given deferred sentence for child neglect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Geronimo woman charged with child neglect in 2017 after officers found children living in her home in deplorable conditions has entered a blind guilty plea, however she won’t serve any time behind bars.
A judge gave 24 year old Destini Orebaugh a deferred sentence of seven years.
Orebaugh was charged with child neglect after officers found several children in the home without beds, hot water, or electricity. The house was also full of trash, exposed nails, and broken glass, and feet away from the home was a swimming pool filled with multiple rotting dog carcasses.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.