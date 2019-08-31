Lawton Police Department investigate man hit by officer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A video showing a man being arrested and hit by a police officer near the 2200 block of NW 19th Street Friday night will be investigated.
According to Sergeant Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department, officers were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. on a disturbance call. They made contact with a man who was causing a scene and arrested him.
Witnesses captured the incident on cellphone video that has been shared heavily on social media.
The man was taken to get medical treatment before being taken to jail.
“Right now we are looking into the incident and we will investigate further. When we have more information we will definitely keep the public updated and let them know, but we are aware there’s a video out there, and we are aware of the incident that did occur. Our job on our end is to do diligence and look into the matter and make sure our officers did nothing that was out of policy, or out of the way to get the male into custody," said Sergeant Jenkins.
Jenkins said the officers involved are still working on the Lawton Police Department, pending the investigation.
