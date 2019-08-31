Supporters wear tiaras and tutus at 580 Rollergirls first ever Glam Run

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Nearly 60 runners and walkers showed up and showed out in festive costumes for the 580 Rollergirls first ever Glam Run.
“We decided to do something really big for our fundraiser that would support us throughout the year so that we could kind of divide our time a little bit better so that we could train for the upcoming season,” said Ellen “Elle-Beau Macaroni” Lechel, coach of the 580 Rollergirls.
Lechel said the money raised keeps the 580 Rollergirls rolling for another season.
“They help us pay for the coliseum costs and travel costs, our uniforms and everything else like that," said Lechel. "We do pay for mostly everything ourselves, but the big ticket items we try to help mitigate with a fundraiser.”
Athletes had the option of doing either a one mile stretch or a 5K. A girl and her mom opted to do the former, and made it out on top!
“I actually almost lost, but then my mom actually told me to breathe in and breathe out very slowly," said Audrey Sefranek, Glam Run participant. "So then I won and got a medal.”
“I figured it was good mother-daughter bonding time," said Jessica Sefranek, Audrey’s mother. "Something we could connect over.”
Lechel and the 580 Rollergirls said they are thankful for the participants’ support that, in turn, helps them give back.
“Our mission is to empower women in the community through athleticism and community outreach, and with everybody’s support we’re able to keep doing that,” said Lechel.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.