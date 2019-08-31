SWOSU freshmen react to feud at Fort Cobb lake

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - SWOSU freshmen Jacob Russell and Jacob McClendon said they were fishing near Sunset Cove Marina when two men confronted them about fishing there.
“We went up there to fish it, and the one guy says you aren’t allowed to fish here, but we thought they were giving us hard time because it is legal to fish there.,” said Jacob McClendon.
“We told them as long as we aren’t touching the marina, it’s public water. We said it pretty respectfully, then they started calling us ignorant," said Jacob Russell.
That's when the two men seen in video start tossing screws at McClendon and Russell. According to the Marina Owner Derek Weaver, the men are contractors he hired from Arkansas to work on the dock,
According to Weaver, there is no state law preventing them from fishing close to the marina, but they do post signs saying no fishing within 50 yards of the dock.
McClendon and Russell said the men eventually stopped throwing screws, and jumped in their own boat.
“We were just thinking they were going get closer to talk or to throw more screws at us, next thing we knew, they were trying to hit us with the boat, trying to get us out of there,” said McClendon.
The marina posted on Facebook that owners of boats at the marina should check to see if there are any damages to their boats they believe may have been caused that day prior to this incident between the fisherman and contractors.
'Potentially, we might have hit one or two in the process, but we weren’t doing any damage. It was a little worm, it wouldn’t do damage to a big boat," said McClendon.
Russell said the boat belongs to him, and after the confrontation with the two men, he’s worried it might be totaled.
“It scratched the hull, all the paint on it. It cracked the fiberglass, and it cracked the motor where he ran into it. He broke the troll motor shaft, and ripped the troll motor off the deck of the boat," said Russell.
Because we haven’t been able to identify the two men in the video and it’s not clear whether they’ll be facing charges yet, we did blur their faces. Also, some sound in the video is left out because of the explicit language.
McClendon and Russell said after the confrontation they just backed away and called 911.
I spoke with the OHP Lakes Division trooper in charge of the investigation, and he said as of today, no charges have been filed. He said he’s close to wrapping the investigation up, but it might have to wait until after Labor Day.
McClendon’s mother said they filed a report with law enforcement, and will continue pursuing legal action.
The Marina Owner also wanted to stress that the people involved were not Sunset Cove staff members, or relatives.
