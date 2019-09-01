First Alert Forecast: Ending the month of August with low rain chances (8/31 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Good evening Texoma! Looking at the satellite and radar, we’re scanning clear and dry, for now. The threat of a shower still lingers heading into tomorrow morning. Lows will be near 68° with mostly cloudy skies.
The rain threat early in the morning on Sunday seems to be our only major impact to the forecast. As the day goes on, we’ll start the day mostly cloudy with a low chance of a passing rain shower before 10am. As the morning goes on, we’ll see clouds dissipate and skies will be more mostly sunny. Highs will be near 94° with winds gusting out of the southeast then switching to the east at 10-20mph. Overnight temperatures will fall near 71°.
On Labor Day, skies will be sunny with highs near 95° with winds gusting out of the south at 5-15mph. Overnight lows will fall near 70°.
A ridge of high pressure is beginning to build off to our west near the 4 corners. This will limit any & all rain activity for quite some time. From Tuesday forward we’ll see sunny skies with consistent highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Have a great Saturday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
