First Alert Forecast: Ending the month of August with low rain chances (8/31 PM)

The rain threat early in the morning on Sunday seems to be our only major impact to the forecast. As the day goes on, we’ll start the day mostly cloudy with a low chance of a passing rain shower before 10am. As the morning goes on, we’ll see clouds dissipate and skies will be more mostly sunny. Highs will be near 94° with winds gusting out of the southeast then switching to the east at 10-20mph. Overnight temperatures will fall near 71°.