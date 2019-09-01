First Alert Forecast: High pressure builds ahead this next week bringing dry conditions & plenty of sunshine (9/1 AM)

Overnight into Monday, lows will be near 70°. A ridge of high pressure is building off to our west bringing us much drier and consistent temperatures for the remainder of the work week. Kicking off the end of Labor Day weekend, highs for Monday will be near 95° under sunny skies. Tuesday, sunny and highs near 97°. For Wednesday, we’re warm once again with highs near 96°. A small front passing through on Wednesday night that will bring “cooler” temps for Thursday, highs near 93°, but we heat back up heading into Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 90s.