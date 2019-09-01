First Alert Forecast: High pressure builds ahead this next week bringing dry conditions & plenty of sunshine (9/1 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Areas of fog will continue to develop as the sun begins to rise (7:07AM) but the fog will be very brief. Skies will start partly cloudy but as the day goes on, the clouds dissipate and we’ll see mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will increase from the upper 60s to the mid 70s by 9AM, upper 70s by 10AM, mid 80s by noon and increasing to near 92° for a high today.
If you’re heading out to the OU versus Houston game tonight at 6:30, it’s looking to be a fantastic night for football. All day skies will be mostly sunny with highs nearing the upper 80s. Temperatures will be in the mids 80s for the start of the game then decreasing to the lower 80s by 8 and 9PM, upper 70s by 10PM, and mid 70s by the end of the game.
Overnight into Monday, lows will be near 70°. A ridge of high pressure is building off to our west bringing us much drier and consistent temperatures for the remainder of the work week. Kicking off the end of Labor Day weekend, highs for Monday will be near 95° under sunny skies. Tuesday, sunny and highs near 97°. For Wednesday, we’re warm once again with highs near 96°. A small front passing through on Wednesday night that will bring “cooler” temps for Thursday, highs near 93°, but we heat back up heading into Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 90s.
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
