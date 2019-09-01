FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a hot and sunny first week of September is in store.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Although the calendar may not read September, summer will hold strong this week.
For the rest of this evening, mostly clear with a light south breeze and temperatures falling to 80 by 9PM. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows near 70.
Sunny skies are expected tomorrow through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s to 70. South winds 5-15 mph. Temperatures may heat up a bit more Thursday into Saturday, approaching the upper 90s. A weak cool front will be nearby this weekend but may not push through Texoma and bring cooler air. Skies will remain mostly sunny into the weekend.
Have a great evening!
First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.