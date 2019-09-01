Oklahoma Blood Institute asking for donors Labor Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Oklahoma Blood Institute is looking for donors this holiday to keep their shelves full of blood and platelets.
AnnaMarie Bomar with the Oklahoma Blood Institute said this is the last holiday weekend before Fall starts and people will be out on the roads.
“People might get into an accident whether it’s on the lake, or in a car so we have to have that blood supply ready so we can get that to the hospital as quick as possible," said Bomar.
To make sure their shelves stay full this holiday, they will be open Monday for half a day.
“We see emergency surgeries happening on Tuesday, or scheduled surgeries happening on Tuesday, so with us being able to collect the blood through the holiday weekend we’re able to make sure that that blood can be transported to them Tuesday morning first thing," said Bomar.
One donor said she started donating blood in the military and has been doing it ever since.
“The importance is to give to the community, you never know who’s going to need it. There’s a need for it and if I can help save a life, just me coming and sacrificing a little bit of my time here, I think it’s worth it,” said Elva Madrigal.
Bomar said the staff is trained to make sure every donor is at ease during the process.
“You are giving the gift of life, that’s the biggest thing. After you’re done with that, you’re going to feel so much better that you did come in and do it because without you guys we aren’t able to keep the hospitals here in the state of Oklahoma as well as Comanche County stocked because we are the sole provider of blood here in the state of Oklahoma," said Bomar.
OBI is open Monday from 8-12 p.m. Anyone donating blood can walk in, however platelet donors will need to make an appointment. They ask that you bring a photo I.D.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.