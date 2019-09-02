First Alert Forecast: Pretty quiet forecast with high pressure in control

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Labor Day! I hope everyone was able to get outdoors today and enjoy what beautiful weather we’re having! Sunny skies for the rest of tonight with temperatures falling from the mid 90s to the lower 90s by 7pm, mid 80s by 9pm and seeing the upper 70s by 11pm. Overnight, temperatures will continue to fall nearing 70° for a low.
The beautiful weather sticks around for the remainder of this week due to a high pressure that is building off to our west. Tomorrow, sunny skies with highs nearing 97° with overnight lows near 70°.
We warm up slightly mid week with Wednesdays highs near 96° with sunny skies. Overnight lows near 68°. The heat trend continues upward with highs on Thursday in the upper 90s and 100s for both Friday and Saturday. Highs remain in the mid and upper 90s for the remainder of Sunday & Monday.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
