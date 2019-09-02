A large high pressure center has stationed itself over the Four Corners and that will produce clear and dry weather for us here in Texoma over the next week. Temperatures today through Wednesday will be into the mid to upper 90s. Thursday we will warm up a a few more degrees with most places in the upper 90s, and then the triple digits are possible for a few areas as we head into the weekend. Places dealing with drought conditions here in Texoma will not see any relief this week.