LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Temperatures as you head out the door to start the day will be in the low 70s. This afternoon sunny skies will be present all throughout Texoma along with temperatures in the mid 90s.
A large high pressure center has stationed itself over the Four Corners and that will produce clear and dry weather for us here in Texoma over the next week. Temperatures today through Wednesday will be into the mid to upper 90s. Thursday we will warm up a a few more degrees with most places in the upper 90s, and then the triple digits are possible for a few areas as we head into the weekend. Places dealing with drought conditions here in Texoma will not see any relief this week.
Low temperatures for the rest of the work week will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will hold steady out of the south at 5-15mph, while picking up slightly this weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
