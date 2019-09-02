2 injured in overnight shooting in Altus

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Altus police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.
Police responded to reports of gunshots just after midnight at the Ridgecrest apartments on Springfield Drive.
At least two victims went to Jackson County Memorial Hospital for injuries.
We are hearing reports that one of the victims may have been shot in the head.
No word yet on what led up to the shooting, or the victims current condition.
