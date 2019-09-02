MedWatch: Largest medical equipment company in SWOK

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Lawton Medi-Equip is one of the largest medical equipment companies in SWOK. They work with Comanche County Memorial Hospital to help make the transition from hospital to home as seamless as possible for patients.
Lawton Medi-Equip is a home care company that provides equipment for patients that are discharged from a hospital or from a facility to home.
“We offer a full line of medical equipment, oxygen, CPAP, BIPAP, Respiratory assist devices, ambulatory aids, seat lift chairs, a full line of durable medical equipment,” said manager David Elmore.
Elmore says one of the most common things people come in for is to be fitted for a CPAP machine.
“CPAP typically is for those patients that suffer from sleep apnea,” said Elmore. “Your physician would need to write an order for possibly a sleep study or a home study. From that we set the equipment up after the study.”
They provide home set-up and training. Elmore says his staff is well trained.
“Combined staff years total over a 150 years,” said Elmore. “So very experienced in those product lines. We have a great team that could work with an individual on a basis to fit whatever they need.”
Lawton Medi-Equip works with CCMH on a referral basis. However, you do NOT need a referral to shop there. Elmore does want people to know that insurance companies don’t cover every piece of equipment they offer.
“We have a lot of items that insurance may not cover, but would make life easier at home,” said Elmore. “We’re major providers for Medicare, Medicaid, blue cross/blue shield. Questions concerning your insurance, call our staff, and we’ll be happy to assist you in that manner.”
If you have any questions for them, you can call them at 355-7655.
