Oklahoma Red Cross assists with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several emergency response teams across the country are heading to the east coast to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, including some right here in Oklahoma.
As Hurricane Dorian nears the United States, volunteers with the Oklahoma Red Cross are getting in position to provide relief.
“Oklahoma has sent nine volunteers to the east coast, some are in Orlando and some are in Kissimmee," said Brittney Rochell, chief communications officer at the Oklahoma Red Cross. "Here in this area we have sent two volunteers, Teddy and Pam Rhamy from Comanche, have gone. They’re actually in Kissimmee at an evacuation shelter.”
The Red Cross has already housed hundreds of people taking shelter.
“Last night Red Cross housed over 2,600 people in one of 60 shelters just in Florida," said Rochell. "But just this morning, there’s been multiple shelters that have opened up on the Carolinas and into Georgia.”
Although Hurricane Dorian’s path is uncertain, the powerful storm could still impact millions of people on the east coast. So, the Oklahoma Red Cross has more volunteers on standby.
“Once they’re available to go and once it makes landfall, then they’ll go out and they’ll help as well,” said Rochell.
Volunteers will fill a variety of roles, from passing out food to helping in shelters.
The Oklahoma Red Cross disaster program manager, Mary Jane Coffman, said any skill you have, there is a volunteer opportunity for you.
“If anyone’s interested in joining us to do that, either to go to the east coast or to help support those folks, even right here, staying in Oklahoma, we welcome that help and support,” said Coffman.
If you feel called to help with the Oklahoma Red Cross during Hurricane Dorian relief, or any other type of disaster relief, you can learn more about those opportunities at redcross.org.
You can also help through monetary donations by texting ‘DORIAN’ to 90999 for an automatic $10 donation to the Red Cross.
