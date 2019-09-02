People hike Mount Scott before temporary closure

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Monday was the last day people could hike Mount Scott at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge before it closes for repairs. Some of the people we talked to at the refuge didn’t know it was closing while others wanted to make sure they got one last hike in.
It's a bittersweet day for some people who regularly hike up Mount Scott.
“We’re very, very sad to see that it’s closing especially with the weather about to turn nice,” hiker Kim McGavern said.
“It’s good to get it in if you don’t know when the next time you’re going to be able to do it,” hiker Blake Allen said. “I mean, I have a little bit of an emotional connection to coming here with my grandparents and stuff like that so it’s nice to be able to see it while I still can.”
At one time, around 50 cars lined the road at the base of the mountain, while people walked up it. Jill Connell and her family has taken advantage of the road being closed to cars. She said they’ve been hiking up the mountain to encourage their kids to be more active.
“You can see pretty far,” Jill said. “You can see the lakes and it’s just a pretty view.”
“Figuring how much of a distance it is, looking up at the top and then actually making it is the coolest part,” Will Connell said.
Kate Ricart also made the trek up the mountain. It was her first time at the refuge, so she had no idea it was about to close. The California native was excited to spend the day outside during her break from school.
"It's nice to have the opportunity to come out and get a little bit of exercise in, but also cool to see more of Oklahoma, to see more than just Norman and the school,” Ricart said. “So, I think that's going to be one of my goals this year is to try to get out more and go outdoors more and see more things."
"It's obviously been popular with everybody in Lawton and you meet people coming in from other places who do it too,” McGavern said. “So, I hope they extend the walking hours. It's been really great."
Refuge officials haven’t said how long they expect the road to be closed while the repairs are made.
