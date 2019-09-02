Teen killed in Jackson County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Altus was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning.
The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on State Highway 6, about a half mile south of Highway 62.
Troopers say a car crashed into the back of an SUV, causing the SUV to go off the road and roll onto its top.
Three passengers in the SUV were reportedly not wearing seatbelts and were thrown out during the crash.
One was treated and released from a hospital, another suffered critical injuries and the 17-year-old girl died at the scene.
Her name has not been released.
OHP is still investigating both drivers and what caused the crash.
