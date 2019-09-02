UPDATE: Two taken into custody in Altus shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police, Hollis police, and the Harmon County Sheriff’s department are now investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight at the Ridgecrest apartments on Springfield Drive in Altus.
When officers responded, they found two men who had been shot. One shooting victim was treated at a hospital and released. The other victim was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
A man and woman were later taken into custody.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive behind the shooting
