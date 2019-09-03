Cause unknown of vacant home fire near Elgin

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Fire officials are investigating what caused a vacant mobile home near Elgin to catch fire late Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 3:00 Monday, fire crews were called to a structure fire near Northeast 135th and Mountain View Road.
Cox’s Store, Valley View and Hulen Volunteer Fire Departments all responded, as well as Comanche County Emergency Management, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and Kirks EMS.
Officials say along with the trailer, the fire burned roughly a half acre of grass.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
