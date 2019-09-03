Fairground Tax up for reinstatement in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Stephens County voters will soon decide whether or not they want to reinstate the Fairground Tax, which gives a quarter of a cent back in sales tax revenue to the Stephens County Fairgrounds.
This tax was originally set up in 2000, and now it’s up for another 20 year deal.
“It really blows my mind we have been paying this for 20 years," said Wanda MacGregor, a Duncan resident.
MacGregor said She has lived in and around Stephens County for close to twenty years, the same length as Fairground Tax, and until recently, she had no idea her tax money went towards the fairground.
“They are saying this tax money goes is going towards that to pay expenses. Show me. My hard earned money is going towards that, you just had the free fair, every event has ticket sales. Where is all this money going?,” said MacGregor.
The Fairgrounds Director Matthew Byerly said this tax is crucial for their business, it helps pay for things like utilities and labor, plus it helps offset the cost of bringing in big events.
Byerly said each month, the tax provides between $60,000 and $100,000, and if the extension passes, they can make major improvements.
“We’ve got some plans where it will actually offset enough that I can build some new barns, and make some major changes here. It’ll be things I can afford to get done to get some major events in this place,” said Fairground Director Matthew Byerly.
MacGregor said changes or not, some people, including her own kid, just aren’t interested in agricultural events, and she wants the city to use this money for new programs, especially ones that benefit the youth in Stephens County.
“He would love to go to the Monster Truck Show, but as far as rodeo and a hog show. It’s kind of a yawn fest. There’s no programs to get into, no positive life changing events, there is nothing to do. You have a pool that closes as soon as school starts, you have your school activities, but what else is there,” said MacGregor.
Byerly said he understands that not all the events are for everybody, but it does provide a big economic impact in Stephens County, thanks to people coming to events.
“There’s nothing that Duncan really has to offer to bring people here, except for this. I call it the Engine of Duncan. It generates tourists every weekend. Somebody is coming here, and when they are here they spend their money. That’s what we need to help Duncan, and the County growing," said Byerly.
The polls for this open up September 10th.
