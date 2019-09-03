FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: sunny and hot this week with lower humidity but little chance of cooler temperatures.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The summertime heat bubble will remain in place near Texoma this week, resulting in a quiet pattern.
Mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures in the mid 80s by 9PM and lows in the upper 60s. Sunny skies tomorrow and Thursday with a light south to southeast breeze. Highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Later in the week. south winds will increase a bit, giving temperatures a boost to near 100 Friday and Saturday. Skies will remain sunny.
This weekend, a front will stay well to our north and temperatures will remain hot into early next week under mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Humidity will be a bit lower later this week, then increase by Sunday into early next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
