LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma.
Today will be another nice afternoon with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. This evening temperatures will drop into the 80s by 8PM and then overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tomorrow will be a copy and paste day with high temperatures around 97 degrees under sunny skies. Winds tomorrow will be out of the south at 5-15mph. After tomorrow temperatures will slowly begin to warm, where upper 90s are expected Thursday, and triple digits possible Friday. Friday afternoon winds will turn out of the southwest at 5-15mph.
Humidity for the rest of the week will be very low as dewpoints will only be in the mid to upper 50s. That trend will continue into the weekend. Saturday high temperatures will again be around 100 degrees, but then by Sunday we should drop back into the upper 90s. Monday afternoon the cooling trend will continue with highs back into the mid 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
