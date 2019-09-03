Fort Cobb State Park raising campsite base rates

FORT COBB, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Cobb State Park is raising their campsite base rates.
Campsite base rates for RV and tens will be increased to 16 dollars per site, per day.
rates for water and sewer will increase $1 per site, per day.
Extra tents placed on an RV or tent site will be charged the $16 base rate.
There will not be a charge for tens for dependents under the age of 18 whose parents or parents are occupying the site.
This increase will be reflected on new reservations starting Monday September 9th.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.