Lawton firefighters get ‘thank you’ lunch

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Olive Garden reached out and gave the firefighters working this labor day to give them a meal.
They stopped by Fire Station 4 Monday afternoon to deliver food as thanks for their hard work.
The “Thank You” lunch consisted of the restaurants signature Italian dishes, and was a part of a nation-wide push to thank first responders.
It’s something the restaurant’s workers are happy to be a part of.
“We like the opportunity to come and give them a little piece of the holiday, cause they have to stay away from their families and help serve the community," said Oliver Garden bartender, Kassia. “It’s definitely my favorite thing to do with Olive Garden. I’ve gotten to do it the past three years, and I hope to do it again next year.”
This is the 18th year Olive garden has given back to first responders. More than 850 restaurants participated across the country.
