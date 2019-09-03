Temple lineman working to bring electricity to Guatemalan village

SILLAB, GUATEMALA (TNN) - A local journeyman lineman with Cotton Electric continues work to bring electricity to a remote village in Guatemala.
His name is Jarrod Hooper of Temple and on August 24th he and a team of 20 other Oklahoma and Colorado line workers pulled in to Sillab in north-central Guatemala.
Their mission: wiring homes as part of the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Energy Trails project.
It’s a three week long project and in the end 60 homes, one elementary school, and four churches will have power for the very first time.
This project marks the fourth electrification project Oklahoma's electric cooperatives have sponsored in Central and South America.
Follow the group’s journey at Oklahoma Energy Trails Foundation.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.