LPD releases police report from punching incident

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is releasing information about an incident where a Lawton Police officer punched a man on Friday night. It happened just after 9 p.m. near the 2200 block of 19th street.
The police report identifies the suspect as Jamal Porter. A partial video of the arrest has been circulating on social media. The incident remains under investigation.
Click here to read the full police report. You can also click here to hear a 911 call that was just released.
