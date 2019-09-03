Safety Town vandalized, volunteers needed for cleanup

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Over $500 in damage was done to Safety Town in Altus, an educational mini community for kids.
“We’ve made repairs in the past and had to replace some buildings, but this year it looks like we’re going to have to replace quite a few more,” said Officer Allen Collins.
Officer Collins first noticed the damages two weeks ago while doing an inspection.
“I noticed we had multiple of our small buildings, the back walls had been kicked in... The front door to our storage building was kicked in, where we keep our paint supplies and some of our lumber," said Officer Collins.
Safety Town has been an educational space within the Altus community for decades, where law enforcement and first responders teach kids what to do in emergency situations. Now, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 120 is asking for help to get it cleaned up in time for their annual Halloween event- Spooky Town.
“When it’s a volunteer project like it is, and you need those funds, you need the help to come in and do that," said Rodger Kerr, President & CEO at the Altus Chamber of Commerce. "So, we’re hoping that the community will get together and work with the local police department and FOP to help get it cleaned up and ready for Halloween.”
Officer Collins said Spooky Town will go on as planned.
“Definitely on Halloween we’re going to be there,” said Officer Collins. “We hope we have plenty of volunteers. If not, me and a couple guys, we’re going to knock out as much as we can.”
The community clean up will be this Saturday, September 7th, at 8:00 in the morning at Safety Town, located at the corner of Hightower and F.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.