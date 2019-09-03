UPDATE: Latest on LPD arrest caught on camera

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has released its report from an incident Friday night where a police officer was caught on tape punching a man. In this report, LPD officer Christopher Womack and Sgt Andrew Foreman described what they say happened when they were attempting to arrest Jamal Porter.
Officer Womack was the first officer on scene Friday night, spotting Porter yelling while driving near NW 19th Street.
According to the reports, Jamal Porter was showing signs of aggression, and growling, which led them to believe he was under the influence of PCP.
Womack says he punched Porter in the face and in the side to gain compliance, because he and Sgt Andrew Foreman were struggling to handcuff Porter.
The report also says Sgt Foreman confiscated the cell phone of one bystander, who claimed he recorded the entire incident. Officers took his cell phone back to LPD, downloaded the video, and gave his phone back to him.
Porter was charged for Threatening Acts of Violence, Resisting an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.
Click here to read the full police report. You can also click here to hear a 911 call that was just released.
Stick with 7News for more updates.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.