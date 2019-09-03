Waurika Public Schools placed on lock down

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) - Waurika Public Schools were placed on lock down Tuesday morning for a couple hours after a suspicious person was reported in a nearby neighborhood.
Tuesday morning the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a male stating that he was watching a male subject in a black hoodie with a gun walking towards the Waurika High School on Hillcrest Drive.
Dispatch contacted the police Chief of Waurika who in turn requested assistance from the Sheriffs Office. Numerous Deputies, officers, firefighters and EMS responded to the request.
The high school, elementary and pre-k schools were placed on lock down while Deputies and Officers searched the area.
Police did not find anyone in the area with a gun.
Authorities are trying to locate the caller.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.